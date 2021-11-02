Qobuz music app launches on Samsung Smart TVs

High-resolution music streaming service Qobuz has launched its first ever TV app, and if you’re a Samsung smart TV owner, you’ll be first in line to enjoy it.

There is a caveat to the app’s availablity though, as it’ll only be made available in the 18 markets worldwide where Qobuz currently operates.

So, for Samsung smart TV owners in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States, you’re in luck.

In addition to that, the Galaxy Store will be featuring the Qobuz app as an Editor’s Choice within the smart TV area, putting it front-and-centre for added awareness.

Samsung TV owners who download the Qobuz app are eligible for a one-month free trial to sample the offering; a music streaming service with human-crafted playlists, exclusive content such as Qobuz bios, as well as album reviews, liner notes and digital booklets, all of which mark Qobuz out as a streaming service for the serious music fan.

Existing subscribers can sign in via a QR code for instant access to their favourite albums and playlists in what’s described as a familiar and easy-to-use interface.

On the launch of the app, Maya Harris, Sr. Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for Samsung Electronics said: “Samsung is dedicated to redefining home entertainment and pushing the boundaries of what customers can expect from Smart TVs,” said “The launch of Qobuz on Samsung Smart TVs illustrates how dynamic the smart TV experience has become, both as a single platform as well as a hub for the entire connected home.”

Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz, noted that “Smart TV apps are frequently requested by our subscribers so it only makes sense to develop for the biggest first. It’s exciting to know that our service will get in front of so many music fans and all the potential customers in the Samsung ecosystem.”