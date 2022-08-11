Qobuz and THX team up for 24-bit Spatial Audio experience

The TV world may be done with 3D, but the music industry is only getting started. Qobuz and THX have teamed up to release new 24-bit tracks mixed in THX Spatial Audio exclusively for the music streaming service.

Spatial, or 3D audio, has been on the rise in the past year with Apple introducing Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to their Apple Music streaming service in 2021, Sony launching 360 Reality Audio a few years back and Dolby Atmos Music more widely available. As the name implies, it allows listeners to hear music in three-dimensionalised form instead of stereo, placing instruments and voices around the listener.

And you don’t need specific pair of headphones to get the experience either, as anyone listening from a device of their choice over any pair of headphones can enjoy THX’s take on spatial audio. THX Spatial Audio works by using advanced signal processing to place sounds “out of the head”, claiming to transform conventional audio with realistic acoustics to ensure a unique listening experience, whether it is simulating a recording studio or a virtual environment.

Three tracks have been announced as supporting THX Spatial Audio, and they are Double Dare by Circuit des Yeux, Whenever You’re Ready by Dinosaur Jr and Calling Vic Juris by Anat Cohen. Each track has been created with the immersive audio experience in mind, combining 24-bit resolution audio with the ‘live’ feeling of THX’s Spatial Audio to give the impression of listeners being in the same space as the performers.

On the announcement, Kasson Crooker, THX Spatial Audio engineer, and musician in his own right said: ”THX is pleased to work with these talented Qobuz musicians to bring the artists’ vision of deep and true audio immersion to fans. As an artist and an engineer, I am always interested in deepening the experiences music can evoke. THX Spatial Audio is a phenomenal immersive technology that we are thrilled to bring to these creative musicians. to support them in heightening their creativity and connection to their audiences.”

You can read more about THX Spatial Audio by heading over to their website. If you’re a Qobuz subscriber, the tracks are live now for you to enjoy in spatial audio.