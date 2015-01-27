Qmote is a programmable remote control for your smartphone

Smartphones are getting smarter, but you still have to have them to hand to use them. Not anymore, thanks to this device.

It’s called Qmote, and it’s a water-resistant remote control for your smartphone. It looks like a guitar pick, and has a brushed metal shell. There’s only one button.

It can activate all sorts of tasks: press snooze on your phone’s alarm – just 10 more minutes – start up Siri, sound an alarm on your phone so you can find it, start navigation in the satnav function and flick through slides in a presentation.

There are a ton of other possible functions including activating the



shutter of your phone’s camera, sending your current location and



recording audio.

It can also control smart appliances like Nest

Obviously you’ll need to set it up. To do so, jump into the app and assign a function. It’s not ideal, as you’ll have to do so every time you want to change its use. But there’s no way around it. And it helps keep the Qmote itself nice and simple.

It’s powered by a watch battery. The makers claim it has a battery life of 60,000 presses.

It could also be very useful if you have wet hands and don’t want to touch your expensive new phone.

It’s creeping up on its $20,000 funding goal and there are still 40 days to go. Things being well, it should ship in April.