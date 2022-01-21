 large image

QED’s Connect range offers custom-designed cables at affordable prices

It’s not often we talk about cables here at Trusted Reviews, but they’re a vital component of any system. Cable specialists QED know this, and they’ve introduced its affordable Connect range of AV cables and adapters.

Aiming to support hi-fi, home cinema and mobile devices, the number of cables in the range is extensive as it looks to cover every audio-visual connectivity base. And QED says that as technology evolves, any “meaningful future connectivity requirement” will be incorporated into the Connect family.

The entire range boasts a “stylish” satin black finish, wrapped in a soft but durable and ultra-flexible PVC jacket that can withstand home or mobile use.

Where applicable, each cable has a custom-moulded, 24K gold plated QED connectors and plugs for noise-free, long-life connectivity and 99.99% oxygen free copper conductors for reliable transfer of signals. The cables are also available in variety of lengths, though these lengths can vary between the options offered.

For a list of all the cables, lengths, and prices, have a gander below.

Stereo audio cables

Connect Phono to Phono Cable

  • 0.75m length – £9.95 / €12.95
  • 1.5m length – £10.95 / €13.95
  • 3.0m length – £12.95 / €15.95

Connect 3.5mm Jack to Phono Cable

  • 0.75m length – £10.95 / €13.95
  • 1.5m length – £11.95 / €14.95
  • 3.0m length – £12.95 / €16.95

Connect 3.5mm Jack to Jack Cable

  • 1.5m length – £9.95 / €12.95
  • 3.0m length – £11.95 / €14.95

Connect 3.5mm Headphone Extension Cable

  • 1.5m length – £9.95 / €12.95
  • 3.0m length – £11.95 / €14.95

Aerial, Digital, Subwoofer and Speaker cables

Connect Aerial Cable

  • 1.5m length – £18.95 / €23.95
  • 3.0m length – £23.95 / €29.95

Connect HDMI Cable

  • 1.5m length – £14.95 / €18.95
  • 3.0m length – £19.95 / €24.95

Connect Optical Cable

  • 1.5m length – £9.95 / €12.95
  • 3.0m length – £10.95 / €13.95

Connect Subwoofer Cable

  • 3.0m length – £17.95 / €22.95
  • 6.0m length – £21.95 / €27.95

Connect Speaker Cable

  • 6.0m length – £24.95 / €31.95

USB Cables

Connect USB A to C Cable

  • 0.75m length – £10.95 / €13.95
  • 1.5m length – £13.95 / €17.95

Connect USB A to B Cable

  • 0.75m length – £8.95 / €11.50
  • 1.5m length – £12.95 / €16.50

Connect USB A(F) to C Cable

  • 0.15m length – £8.95 / €10.95
  • 0.75m length – £12.95 / €15.95

Connect USB C to C Cable

  • 0.15m length – £10.95 / €13.95
  • 0.75m length – £11.95 / €14.95

Connect USB C to Micro B Cable

  • 0.15m length – £9.95 / €12.95
  • 0.75m length – £10.95 / €13.95

Stereo audio and video adaptors

Connect Phono to 3.5mm Jack Adaptor

  • £7.95 / €9.95

Connect 3.5mm to 6.35mm Jack Adaptor

  • £9.95 / €12.50

Connect Phono (F-F) Adaptor

  • £7.95 / €9.95

Connect Aerial Adaptor

  • £7.95 / €9.95

Connect HDMI Cable Adaptor

  • £7.95 / €9.95

The QED Connect range of AV cables is available to purchase in the UK and Europe. You can head over to the QED website to see the range in more detail.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

