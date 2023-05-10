QED launches Golden Anniversary XT speaker cable

Unless you’ve gone completely wireless, your hi-fi set-up is likely to need a cable to connect your equipment, and QED has launched a new speaker cable for the hi-fi enthusiast who wants the sonic benefits of a high-end speaker cable at a more realistic price.

The speaker cable is the Golden Anniversary XT, and as you might be able to tell from its model name, this particular speaker cable arrives as part of QED’s 50th anniversary.

It features a range of new technology (yes, even speaker cables offer technological advances), in the form of the new X-Tube Plus that combines with QED’s Aircore technology to deliver an “even, consistent performance across the entire audible frequency range”. The cable uses the ultra-pure Ohno Continuous Cast Copper and 99.99% oxygen-free copper conductor blend to help improve the signal path and signal retention.

credit: QED

There’s also the Low Loss Ultra-Uniform Dielectric insulation to boost efficiency and assist the cable in reaching its maximum potential. And to add to that, the Airloc Forte banana plugs, which use a cold weld system for “permanent attachment to the cable”, help the cable to last longer by reducing the effect of oxidation that can degrade the cable’s performance over time.

£2.56 NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout! NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

The QED Golden Anniversary XT speaker cable will be making an appearance at the High End Show in Munich that starts on the 18th of May and finishes on the 21st. It’ll be demonstrated in room A (Atrium) 4.1, F110.

More pertinent is the pricing and availability of the speaker, which goes on sale from June 2023 onwards for the price £27 / €35 / $40 per metre. You can lean more about the speaker by heading to the QED website.