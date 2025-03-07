Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Q Acoustics’ new Q SUB series subwoofers packs a punch

Q Acoustics is best known for its loudspeakers, but did you know they make subwoofers? The new Q Sub series brings the bass to your home cinema room.

And it’s not just one sub that Q Acoustics is launching but three. They are the Q SUB80, Q SUB100 AND Q SUB120. As you may be able to guess, the sizes of the driver get bigger with each model.

Q Acoustics sees the Q Sub series as way to add more bass extension whether it’s to your 7.2, 5.1 or even a 2.1 sound system, or whether its a more traditional loudspeaker set-up or powered/active speakers you’re looking to boost.

Q Acoustics says the Digital Signal Processing “ensures easy but comprehensive system, room and setting optimisation” for what they’re describing as a class leading, and distortion free performance. The DSP is able to identify the input signal and automatically adjust the system gain to deliver its best performance.

Introducing the Q SUB series

The Q SUB80 features an 8-inch driver at its heart, the SUB100 pushes that to a 10-inch driver, while the SUB120 has a 12-inch driver. The bigger the driver, the bigger the room you can place it in

The low pass filter in the Q SUB range has a frequency adjustment from 40Hz to 250Hz, setting the -6dB point. Q Acoustics says that allows for the Q SUB model to integrate seamlessly in any partnering system.

Q Acoustics Q SUB
credit: Q Acoustics

In terms of power, the Q SUB amplifier module is designed to deliver up to 300W of continuous power and 600W at its peak, with THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) claimed to be less than 0.1% up to 300W. That essentially means there’s barely any noise or distortion in the performance that can be heard.

The cabinets are made from 18mm high-density MDF and 36mm double-thickness baffle to keep the subs rigid. The sealed enclosure prevents air from leaking, while the 15mm MDF grilles are there to prevent rattling. In terms of colours, the Q SUB series comes with a satin black option with a black grille or satin white with a grey grille.

Pricing

The Q SUB80, Q SUB100 AND Q SUB120 are all available to buy now, and pricing is as follows.

  • Q Acoustics SUB80 (8-inch) £599 / €749 / $899
  • Q Acoustics SUB100 (10-inch) £699 / €875 / $1,049
  • Q Acoustics SUB120 (12-inch) £799 / €999 / $1,199

