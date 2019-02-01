Q Acoustics launches cutting edge Concept 300 loudspeaker

Q Acoustics’ Concept 300 is the manufacturer’s most audio advanced loudspeaker yet

The Concept 300 builds on the success of Q Acoustics’ flagship Concept 500 floorstanding speaker, taking lessons from its bigger brother while refining and advancing the technology found within it.

The Concept 300 meshes sophistication and style with no little amount of innovative technology. The finishes for the speaker are real wood veneers with multiple gloss lacquer for that shiny look. The notable innovations are the Dual Gelcore cabinet housing, internal Point-to-Point (P2P) bracing and Tensegrity stand.

The cabinet is comprised of three individual layers which are separated by Dual Gelcore fluid; a non-setting gel that dissipates high frequency vibrations into heat for a more focused audio performance. P2P bracing is fitted inside the cabinet to stave off low-end frequency vibrations in areas most susceptible to those sound waves.

The Tensegrity speaker stand assists further reduction of vibrations produced from the speaker, as well as providing support for it. Constructed from load-bearing low profile aluminium rods and thin stainless steel cables – and yes, they do go twang if you pluck them – they’re structured in such a way that they’re not subjugated to the bending forces that could conform other stands, eliminating the effects of radiating sounds and reflections for a purer sonic performance.

At the top of the stand is the Isolation Base system that integrates into the bottom of the speaker cabinet. As well as anchoring the speaker, there’s a flexible suspension system that rests on four springs damped with a special material called Sylodamp. It’s tailored to the mass of the speaker, turning the vibrational energy that flows from the Concept 300 onto heat. That, according to Q Acoustics, makes for a more controlled and extended bass performance, while also improving stereo imaging.

And we’re not done yet with the technological feats of the Concept 300. The mid-bass driver is held in place by spring tensioned retaining bolts. That helps keep the torque the driver units produce constant and as a result maintain a consistent performance over the speaker’s lifetime.

We’ve spent a little time with the speaker and were impressed by the big, wide sound they offered, rendering tracks in, at least to our ears, an authentic manner without embellishing the music. We hope to have a full review of the Concept 300 in the near future.

The Q Acoustic arrives in March 2019 in three finishes: gloss Black/Rosewood, gloss White/Oak and a new finish of dual Silver/Ebony.*

Neither the Concept 300 or Tensegrity stand are sold separately. Together they cost £2,999, €3749 and $4,499.

*The Silver/Ebony finish will also be made available for the Q Acoustics Concept 500 at an unspecified date

