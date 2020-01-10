Q Acoustics adds powerful 3030i to award-winning 3000i speaker range

British audio specialists Q Acoustics has announced the expansion of its 3000i speaker range with the addition of the 3030i loudspeaker

The Q Acoustics 3030i (£329) has been engineered to provide a more powerful speaker performance from a compact enclosure.

Slotting inbetween the 3020i bookshelf speaker and 3050i floorstander, the 3030i retains the elegant look of the series, taking a few cues from its much larger 3050i stablemate in adopting its woofer design.

The 165mm (6.5-inch) woofer features a new motor with copper clad aluminium windings, and has been tailored for use in smaller speakers, allowing the 3030i to hit 46Hz at the low-end. The tweeter (22mm) and mounting arrangement have also been taken from the 3050i to deliver what Q Acoustics claims to be a class-leading high-frequency performance.

The Point to Point P2P bracing, first seen in the flagship Concept 500 speaker, has been implemented here to maintain the 3030i’s high cabinet rigidity and low distortion performance. The bespoke floor stand offers stability while also ensuring the tweeter is set at the right listening height.

Available in four different colour finishes – Arctic White, Carbon Black, Graphite Grey and English Walnut – the Q Acoustics 3030i is set to go on sale in February 2020 for £329.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …