Q Acoustic’s 3000c loudspeaker series offers “affordable, high-performance” sound

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Q Acoustics has revealed its latest affordable loudspeaker series in the 3000c, building on the legacy of its well-regarded 3000i speakers.

With the 3000c, Q Acoustics once again looks to offer a “sonic performance and high-quality design and build” above its price rivals, presenting an entry-point into “modern audiophile” world for an affordable price.

The series is made up of 3010c bookshelf, 3020c standmount, the bigger 3030c standmount, 3050c floorstander, with the 3090c centre-channel for those wanting to create a home cinema surround system.

There’s trickle down technology from the 5000 series and M40 micro-tower speakers with the 3000c featuring the C3 Continuous Curved Cone mid/bass driver. Q Acoustics claims the 3000c will be able to deliver an articulate but fast mid-range performance, with controlled but powerful bass, alongside “nuanced and detailed high frequencies”.

Other technology that features in the speakers includes Q Acoustics’ P2P bracing to minimise low-end reverberation, improving the stereo image and soundstage as a result. The 3050c floorstander integrates Helmholtz Pressure Equaliser tubes, which are intended to disrupt the build-up of standing waves within the cabinet, smoothing out the frequency response and reducing distortion.

Q Acoustics 3000c series group shot satin white
credit: Q Acoustics

The 3000c series continues Q Acoustics’ recent minimalist design approach with its speakers, with no discerning joints or bolts noticeable on the spealer itself. There’s also a one-piece driver trim in satin nickel and satin chrome (white finish only) to help give the 3000c models a more sophisticated air.

The line-up comes in four new finishes, which includes a lighter (Pin Oak) and darker wood (Claro Rosewood) alongside Satin White and Satin Black finishes. The stabilizer from the M40 makes an appearance on the 3050c that features adjustable spikes to level the speakers.

We’ve been given details on pricing and availability, but the former could potentially change as we get closer to its August release date. At the time of going to press, the pricing is:

  • 3010c bookshelf: £329 / € 399 / $399
  • 3020c standmount: £399 / € 499 / $499
  • 3030c standmount: £499 / €649 / $649
  • 3050c floorstander: £899 / € 1199 / $1199
  • 3090c centre channel: £299 / € 399 / $399

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

