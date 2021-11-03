Pure revamps Evoke range with new music systems

Pure has announced three new models in its Evoke range, and it sees the audio brand delve into music streaming systems once more.

The new Evoke models are music systems in the Evoke Spot, Evoke Play and Evoke Home. Featuring a “sleek and stylish” contemporary design with each one incorporating a foldaway colour display, the new systems aim to take your “listening experience to the next level”.

Pure Evoke Spot

Display: 2.4 inch

Speaker: 3-inch full range

Alarm Presets: 2

Bluetooth v4.2

Channels: Mono

Sitting as the entry level model, the Evoke Spot supports DAB+ for radio listening and Spotify Connect for those who want to stream directly from that music service. On the top surface is a foldaway 2.4-inch colour display, as well as four preset buttons and the ability to toggle Bluetooth on and off, with the Spot also supporting built-in Wi-Fi.

In terms of audio performance, the Evoke puts out a mono channel soundfield via its sole 3-inch full-range speaker powered by 20W. Around the back is a micro-USB (service only) with a telescopic antennae for scanning FM and DAB stations.

Pure Evoke Play

Display: 2.4 inch

Speaker: 2x 20mm soft dome tweeter / 3.5-inch woofer

Alarm Presets: 2

Bluetooth v4.2

Channels: Stereo

The Evoke Play beefs things up a little but keeps the same 2.4-inch colour display and arrangement of buttons on the top surface, as well as the four presets and Spotify Connect integration.

The audio is powered by 40W, with the Evoke Play offering stereo sound compared to the Evoke Spot’s mono, the speaker set-up enlarged to incorporate two 20mm soft dome tweeter, and a 3.5-inch woofer. An optional battery pack is supported and there’s a handle, making this a wireless speaker you can take with you around the house

Pure Evoke Home

Display: 2.8 inch

Speaker: 2x 20mm soft dome tweeter / 2x 3.5-inch woofer

Alarm Presets: 2

Bluetooth v4.2

Channels: Stereo

Sitting at the top of the range is the Evoke Home, which features DAB+, internet radio, Spotify and a CD-drive (for those still listening to their CD collection, which we applaud).

Again it’s a stereo listening experience, with Pure claiming the Home presents audio with “high clarity and deep bass”. Driven by 100W of power, the speaker set-up is similar to the Play but features an extra 3.5-inch woofer to handle bass frequencies. The foldable colour display is also bigger at 2.8-inches, so it should be just a bit clearer to see from further away.

Connections include a micro-USB (service only), AUX in and a headphone out. Plus, there’s the telescopic antennae and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi options.

Price and availability

The Pure Evoke range is available to pre-order from the Pure webstore and selected retailers. The speakers themselves go on sale December 2021.

The Evoke Spot is priced at £179.99, the Evoke Play is £249.99 and Evoke Home £399.99. All are available in two colour choices of Coffee Black or Cotton White.