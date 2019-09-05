Puma’s new smartwatch is looking to hunt down Garmin

Puma has announced an as-yet-unnamed new smartwatch that will run on Google’s WearOS, but will it be able to compete with established manufacturers like Garmin?

At IFA 2019, Puma revealed a smartwatch with a sports focus, which will be released in November at a price of $275 (~£223). It weighs 27.2g and is swimproof, but it’s for more than just sports, as it also supports NFC payments and has Google Assistant integration.

Puma is already a widely recognised name in sports for its equipment and clothing, but brands like Garmin tend to dominate athletic enthusiasts when it comes to wearables.

The device features Android’s WearOS, with 4GB of storage and 512GB of RAM, and it will run on a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip. The AMOLED display is round rather than square and measures 1.19 inches.

It does all-day heart rate tracking too, but there’s no sign that it will integrate some of the more premium features such as an ECG that can be found on the likes of the Apple Watch Series 4.

We rate the Apple Watch Series 4 as the best overall smartwatch, thanks to its fantastic array of features and beautiful design, but if you’re a Google fan our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for its data-rich exercise tracking.

Puma will have a hard job competing against these premium devices, but might be competitive in the lower-end of the smartwatch market. If your budget is more modest, then the TicWatch Pro is a great choice for its awesome battery life and useful features.

Fitness trackers are more basic devices than smartwatches, but you can get excellent value for money in this market. The Fitbit Charge 3 is comfortable to wear, has great battery life and is water resistant — but you will miss out on having on-board GPS to track your running distances.

Running watches make a good compromise, offering the best tracking features for keen athletes to optimise your training. We rate the very best as being the Garmin Forerunner 935, which has a wealth of functions along with impressive battery life and a highly accurate GPS.

You’ll have to decide what’s best for your needs and your budget, but we hope that Puma’s next product turns out to be a welcome new option in the world of wearables.

