PUBG is now available on Xbox Game Pass, and new users can join for just £1

Microsoft has announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available for Xbox Game Pass users to download.

The monthly service charges users £7.99 and grants them access to a library of games spanning platform exclusives, renown blockbusters and plenty of indie gems.

Bluehole’s hugely popular battle royale is the latest title to join the ranks, which should bring a whole new audience into the genre on console, a space where Fortnite remains dominant.

PUBG has been available on Xbox One since the later months of 2017, but only recently saw its version 1.0 release alongside a variety of new features and improvements.

In its infancy it was subject to severe graphical and performance issues, although many of these have been ironed out ahead of the Game Pass release.

Players who sign up for Xbox Game Pass before January 3, 2018 will get their first month for just £1, which is a good incentive to try things out.

Scoring PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds an 8/10 in our review, we remain impressed by its sharp gunplay, sprawling maps and excellent atmosphere:

‘Not quite the original Battle Royale game, but close and still one of the best. Fortnite is more fun and has more sense of personality, but if you’re looking for a shooter with tension, suspense and three great, very different maps, then PUBG is still the one to play.’

Other new additions to set to join Xbox Game Pass in December include Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ori and the Blind Forest and Agents of Mayhem.

Will you be checking out PUBG on Xbox Game Pass?