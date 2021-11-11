 large image

PUBG New State rolls out on mobile

Jon Mundy

One of the most hotly anticipated mobile games of recent times, PUBG New State, has launched.

PUBG New State is now available to download for free on iOS and Android, though the mad rush to download and play the game is causing some initial connection issues.

The game can be seen as a sequel to the original PUBG Mobile, a free-to-play shooter based on the original PC battle royale game. Set in the near-future, it features a more advanced graphics engine and a brand new map called Troi.

It’s also possible to download and play a futuristic revision of the classic Erangel map from the original PUBG, as well as a more traditional team deathmatch map called Station. There’s also a Training Ground map for honing your controls setup before stepping into battle.

Other than that, it’s much the same battle royale experience. 100 plays drop into a vast map, collect weapons and armour, and engage in a brutal last-person-standing fight for survival as a lethal exclusion zone closes in.

If you haven’t checked in with PUBG (formerly known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) for some time, you might be wondering why there’s so much fuss surrounding this latest mobile release. After all, the original PUBG for PC and console has been usurped by more modern battle royale contenders such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

However, the free-to-play PUBG Mobile – an altogether more accessible affair than the punishing original – continues to be a massively popular game.

That’s why there’s considerable excitement surrounding this completely new version of the game. More than 55 million pre-registrations tells its own story.

