PUBG finally launches on Xbox One with plentiful new features in 1.0 update

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has finally left early access on Xbox One with the long-awaited release of version 1.0.

This substantial update is accompanied with a bunch of new additions, including Sanhok, a smaller map designed for more fast-paced encounters.

Having come to PC earlier this year, the 4km x 4km map is far smaller than the likes of Erangel and Miramar, making the action more akin to Fortnite and other battle royale outings.

Sanhok is accompanied by new firearms in the form of QBZ and QBU, which are also exclusive to the map. New vehicles have been added such as a pick-up truck you and a few friends can cruise around in.

Related: Best Battle Royale Games

Battle Royale and Mini Royale arrive alongside the 1.0 update, although Bluehole is holding back War Mode and Custom Matches until a later date, likely so not to overflow PUBG with new things.

You can read the full list of Xbox One 1.0 patch notes over on the official website. In a nutshell – expect all of the aforementioned content, achievements and performance improvements compared to the previous programme release.

Will you be checking out PUBG on Xbox One? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.