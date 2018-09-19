PUBG is coming to PS4 according to an online ratings board

A PS4 listing for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has emerged on the Korean Ratings Board, hinting at an upcoming release.

The launch of a PS4 version of the battle royale blockbuster is no huge surprise, especially now version 1.0 has finally come to Xbox One.

PUBG Corp pushed the substantial update on Xbox One in recent weeks which brought performance improvements, new modes, and the Sanhok map.

Currently available for £24.99 on Xbox, we imagine the PS4 release will follow a similar pricing model if the leaked rating comes to light.

Since its days in early access, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has come leaps and bounds with plenty of improvements, new features, and maps.

Earning 8/10 in our review, we loved its mixture of tight shooting, tense atmosphere and wonderful satisfaction that comes with bagging a chicken dinner.

‘Not quite the original Battle Royale game, but close and still one of the best. Fortnite is more fun and has more sense of personality, but if you’re looking for a shooter with tension, suspense and three great, very different maps, then PUBG is still the one to play.’

