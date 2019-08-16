Konami has filed a new Silent Hill trademark in Canada, signalling the Japanese games maker could be gearing up for something new in the franchise.

As with all trademark and patent filings, take them with a pinch of salt, particularly because the documents give very little away. Even if it isn’t a fully-fledged new game – however – if you are Silent Hill superfan, there is probably something coming your way.

The trademark simply has the heading “Silent Hill” and covers a lot of different video game-related areas:

“Providing online videogames; providing online computer games; providing information in the field of videogames; providing information in the field of computer games; arranging, organizing and conducting videogame competitions; arranging, organizing and conducting computer game competitions.”

This wide of a trademark means it could really be anything. Konami recently launched Metal Gear slot machines in Japan while the series is in limbo. This could be a possibility for Silent Hill too.

Konami likely already has a whole ton of trademarks relating to the Silent Hill franchise, so it is still notable that they chose to create a new trademark this time around.

It will be interesting to see what direction Konami goes in if it does choose to reboot the series – including if it will take cues from Hideo Kojima’s ill-fated Silent Hills (P.T.) project.

Kojima moved on from Konami following the products implosion and is now working on Death Stranding with some of the folks he was collaborating with for Silent Hills.

Death Stranding will star Norman Reedus and Guillermo Del Toro – as well as a whole host of famous names – and it was last in the news regarding its status as a PS4 exclusive.

Death Stranding has previously been described as a PS4 exclusive but the label has now been dropped. The change would appear to indicate Kojima’s strange, dual-world courier game will be coming to the PC as well.

