PSVR 2 should be much easier to get than the PS5 was

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Unless demand for the PSVR 2 far exceeds the original model, it seems like nabbing the next-generation PlayStation VR headset won’t be difficult.

According to a Bloomberg report, Sony has put the PSVR 2 into production and plans to have two million of them ready for launch early next year.

The report pointed out it took Sony eight months to reach a million sales for the original PSVR headset for the PS4. The “ambitious” production plan should ensure everyone who wants a PSVR 2 at launch, should be able to get one.

That’s a far cry from the PS5 supply chain issues that have hampered the console’s availability for most of the first two years of availability. It’s only in recent months that PS5 fanciers have been able to grab one without too much effort.

Sony is yet to announce an official price and release date for the next generation virtual reality headset, but it is thought the price tag may be somewhere around the $400/£400 mark.

Sony recently showcased a number of the experiences the PSVR 2 will launch with, including Horizon Call of the Mountain and content for Resident Evil 8 and the Resident Evil 4 Remake. There’ll also be support for No Man’s Sky, a new Ghostbusters game, and loads more.

The company also recently revealed first generation games and experiences won’t be compatible with the new headset. Last month, Sony’s SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino said: “PS VR games are not compatible with PSVR 2 because PSVR 2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”

“PSVR 2 has much more advanced features, like [an] all-new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking… Video and audio are coming together and 4K HDR, of course. This means developing games for PSVR 2 requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR.”

