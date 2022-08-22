 large image

PSVR 2 release confirmed for early 2023

Sony has confirmed, as somewhat expected, the PlayStation VR 2 headset – aka PSVR 2 – will go on sale in early 2023.

In a post on Sony’s Japanese Twitter account and Instagram page, the company revealed PSVR 2 is “coming early 2023” dashing the hopes of many goers who’d pre-emptively added it to a Christmas list.

That includes us at Trusted Reviews. Earlier this year we wrote “it wouldn’t be unrealistic to hope for a 2022 launch” given Sony likes to launch new hardware around the holiday season.

However, those hopes have faded in recent weeks and the official launch window is in line with more recent predictions. The confirmation from Sony at least gives gamers a ballpark idea of when they might be able to go heads-on with the next-generation of VR for the PS5 console.

However, it’s still pretty vague. To us, “early” would suggest the first three months of 2023, but technically as late as May or June could be deemed the “earlier” part of the year.

A lot will likely depend on how successful Sony is on the production side of things in the coming months. If components prove easier to come by than we were on the PS5 side things, perhaps we’ll see an earlier release in 2023.

Sony has given gamers plenty to look forward to already, with the promise of 4K visuals, 120Hz maximum refresh rates and a wide 110-degree field of view. There’ll also be ‘subtle responsive vibrations’ within the headset itself, which sounds similar to the tech within the most recent DualSense controller.

There’ll be plenty of VR experiences to enjoy at launch, with Sony promising at least 20 games out of the gate, while the gaming giant is also working on an exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain experience.

Sony is set to confirm the price of the launch, but we’d suspect it’ll be somewhere around the Meta Quest 2 headset, which currently had a price hike up to at least £399.

