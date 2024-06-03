PSVR 2 PC support confirmed, but features pale in comparison

Sony has announced the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset will soon be compatible with Stream VR games on PC.

From August 7, the company will open up support for thousands of VR games, including the likes of Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder.

In a blog post this morning, the company revealed a new PlayStation VR 2 PC adaptor that’ll cost $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 and will go on sale at a later date, presumably in time for support opening up. It’s the first time the second-generation headset will be available for use outside of the PS5 console.

Effectively, it does mean you won’t actually need a PS5 to use the PSVR 2 anymore. However, you’re probably not going to want to buy one exclusively for this purpose.

Sony points out that loads of the key features, “like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble), are not available when playing on PC.”

Effectively, this makes the PSVR 2 more of a VR viewer, albeit a very good one as it does include the same 4K resolution, with 2000 x 2040 per eye, and 110-degree field of view.

There’s also support for “finger touch detection, and see-through view, as well as foveated rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D Audio in supported games” Sony says.

It’ll be a handy perk for PC gamers, who also own a PS5, as it will siginficantly increase the number of games and experiences they can access. As for the gaming PC you need, there are some minimum spec requirements, which you can see in the table below.