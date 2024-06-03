Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PSVR 2 PC support confirmed, but features pale in comparison

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset will soon be compatible with Stream VR games on PC.

From August 7, the company will open up support for thousands of VR games, including the likes of Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder.

Galaxy Watch 6 for £219 is an absolute steal

Galaxy Watch 6 for £219 is an absolute steal

Samsung’s latest-gen Galaxy Watch 6 is now £100 off right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £319
  • Now £219
View Deal

In a blog post this morning, the company revealed a new PlayStation VR 2 PC adaptor that’ll cost $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 and will go on sale at a later date, presumably in time for support opening up. It’s the first time the second-generation headset will be available for use outside of the PS5 console.

Effectively, it does mean you won’t actually need a PS5 to use the PSVR 2 anymore. However, you’re probably not going to want to buy one exclusively for this purpose.

Sony points out that loads of the key features, “like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble), are not available when playing on PC.”

Effectively, this makes the PSVR 2 more of a VR viewer, albeit a very good one as it does include the same 4K resolution, with 2000 x 2040 per eye, and 110-degree field of view.

There’s also support for “finger touch detection, and see-through view, as well as foveated rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D Audio in supported games” Sony says.

It’ll be a handy perk for PC gamers, who also own a PS5, as it will siginficantly increase the number of games and experiences they can access. As for the gaming PC you need, there are some minimum spec requirements, which you can see in the table below.

PS VR 2 specs

You might like…

Can the PSVR 2 play PSVR games?

Can the PSVR 2 play PSVR games?

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
PSVR 2 vs PSVR: Should you upgrade?

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Jones 1 year ago
PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

Gemma Ryles 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words