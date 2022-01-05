PSVR 2 details revealed, alongside new Horizon VR game

During CES 2022, Sony revealed that its next virtual reality headset will be called PSVR 2, while also announcing that a new game called Horizon Call of the Mountain will be created for the VR platform.

The upcoming PSVR 2 headset will feature a 4K HDR display, foveated rendering, and expanded field of view compared to its predecessor.

Sony also revealed that the PSVR 2 headset will feature eye tracking technology to improve the immersion of supported VR experiences. The headset will also feature ‘subtle responsive vibrations’ providing feedback similar to what you’ll find with a game controller.

We unfortunately didn’t get to see any images of the VR headset, but still exciting to hear more details about the PSVR 2.

Sony also revealed that the accompanying controllers will be called Sense controllers, which are clearly named after the DualSense controller of the PS5. Sony has previously confirmed that these new controllers will feature many of the same features as the PS5’s DualSense controllers, including the incredibly immersive vibration feedback.

Sony teased an image of the new VR controllers, although unfortunately didn’t provide any close-up shots to give us a better look.

And to round it off, Sony also revealed that a new game called Horizon Call of the Mountain is currently in the works for VR. This will be a separate game to the already confirmed Horizon Forbidden West coming to the PS5, with the new Call of the Mountain game being designed from the ground up for the PSVR 2.

Unfortunately, Sony didn’t provide ant release date or pricing information for the PSVR 2 headset, but it’s expected to arrive at some point in 2022. We’d guess that it will likely launch in the latter half of the year, similar to how the PS5 launched in November.