 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PSVR 2 details revealed, alongside new Horizon VR game

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

During CES 2022, Sony revealed that its next virtual reality headset will be called PSVR 2, while also announcing that a new game called Horizon Call of the Mountain will be created for the VR platform.

The upcoming PSVR 2 headset will feature a 4K HDR display, foveated rendering, and expanded field of view compared to its predecessor.

Sony also revealed that the PSVR 2 headset will feature eye tracking technology to improve the immersion of supported VR experiences. The headset will also feature ‘subtle responsive vibrations’ providing feedback similar to what you’ll find with a game controller.

We unfortunately didn’t get to see any images of the VR headset, but still exciting to hear more details about the PSVR 2.

Sony also revealed that the accompanying controllers will be called Sense controllers, which are clearly named after the DualSense controller of the PS5. Sony has previously confirmed that these new controllers will feature many of the same features as the PS5’s DualSense controllers, including the incredibly immersive vibration feedback.

Sony teased an image of the new VR controllers, although unfortunately didn’t provide any close-up shots to give us a better look.

And to round it off, Sony also revealed that a new game called Horizon Call of the Mountain is currently in the works for VR. This will be a separate game to the already confirmed Horizon Forbidden West coming to the PS5, with the new Call of the Mountain game being designed from the ground up for the PSVR 2.

Unfortunately, Sony didn’t provide ant release date or pricing information for the PSVR 2 headset, but it’s expected to arrive at some point in 2022. We’d guess that it will likely launch in the latter half of the year, similar to how the PS5 launched in November.

The Trusted Take

Wow, I wasn’t expecting that. Sony usually uses CES 2022 to promote its TV range, so to see the company confirm new details on the PSVR 2 while also revealing a new first-party VR game was a big, but welcome, shock.

It’s great to see that Sony is already working on major first-party games for the new VR platform, as that was arguably one of the biggest issues with the original headset. There really is no doubt that the PSVR 2 is one of the most exciting products for 2022, if it does indeed launch this year.

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

You might like…

Shure expands wireless ANC headphone range with the AONIC 40

Shure expands wireless ANC headphone range with the AONIC 40

Kob Monney 4 mins ago
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Harman’s Mark Levinson headphones are twice the price of AirPods Max

Harman’s Mark Levinson headphones are twice the price of AirPods Max

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

Max Parker 6 hours ago
Here’s everything that LG announced at CES 2022

Here’s everything that LG announced at CES 2022

Peter Phelps 6 hours ago
TCL to debut 144Hz Mini LED gaming TV in 2022

TCL to debut 144Hz Mini LED gaming TV in 2022

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.