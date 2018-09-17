Sony PS5 could mean big changes for the PlayStation Network

Sony is planning to make big changes to the PlayStation Network in time for the launch of the PS5 console, according to new rumours.

Windows Central writer Jez Corden says he’s been hearing whispers the company is plotting a big ‘infrastructure/platform’ update in order to help maintain the lead over Xbox into the next generation.

The tweet posted late last week (via VGR) doesn’t mention specific features that may be coming as part of the planned update. Gamers have long requested the ability to change their usernames, so perhaps that’ll be part of what Sony eventually unveils?

Gamers are also keen for Sony to embrace cross-network play on games like Fortnite and Rocket League, but the company seems unwilling to give its rivals an inch in this regard.

Of course, an update would be expected around the time of the new console. The PSN got a big revamp for the PlayStation 4, largely thanks to the launch of cloud gaming services. Sony also decided the days of free online gaming access were over, as it joined Microsoft in charging a subscription fee to access multiplayer experiences.

The company countered that by giving away free games through the PlayStation Plus services, akin to Microsoft’s Games With Gold on Xbox Live.

Related: PSN discount codes September 2018

It may be a while before we see such an update though. Recent rumours have pegged the PlayStation 5 as arriving in 2020 at the earliest, while more hopeful estimates have it pencilled in for Christmas 2019.

What updates would you like to see for the PSN and the PS5 when Sony eventually gets around to updating the online and physical portions of its gaming line up? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.