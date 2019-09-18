Where to watch PSG vs Real Madrid tonight – on TV and online

PSG vs Real Madrid − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

Can two sides ever lose a football match? That’s the question on most fans’ lips as we look forward to a clash of two footballing super-villains at the Parc des Princes this evening. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to PSG vs Real Madrid on TV and online.

PSG vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Paris, France, where the game is being played.

PSG vs Real Madrid TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and PSG vs Real Madrid is being shown on BT Sport 2. It will follow the Olympiacos vs Tottenham game.

How to live stream PSG vs Real Madrid − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment:

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

PSG vs Real Madrid − Match preview

The sport-washing project French giants may have to start with Stoke legend Eric Choupo-Moting up top, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured, and Neymar suspended for saying some naughty words to the referee while wearing a killer outfit, after PSG were knocked out by Man Utd last season.

Real Madrid are, therefore, the favourites. Zinedine Zidane’s side are yet to full recover from their dreadful2018/19 season and woeful pre-season, but they’re sitting third in La Liga − above Barcelona − and can call on the fit-again Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Captain Sergio Ramos, however, is suspended (remember that deliberate late yellow card he got in the first leg of Los Blancos’ knockout tie with Ajax? He was punished for it), and Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco and Marco Asensio are all missing through injury.

