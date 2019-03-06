PSG vs Man Utd Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Wednesday

Man Utd and PSG meet again tonight, for the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch PSG vs Man Utd online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Red Devils were comfortably beaten at Old Trafford in the first leg, with goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe easing the Ligue 1 champions-in-waiting to a 2-0 victory. To make matters worse, Utd lost Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial to injury in the first hald, and Paul Pogba was sent off in the dying minutes, meaning he’ll miss tonight’s clash.

Les Parisiens are the overwhelming favourites, but Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men can take heart from Ajax’s performance last night. The Dutch side took apart Real Madrid on their own turf, overturning an undeserved 2-1 first leg defeat to reach the Quarter Finals, at the expense of the current Champions League holders.

However, to make tonight’s task even harder for Utd, they’ll have to do without the likes of Lingard, Martial, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, who have all been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

