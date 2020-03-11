PSG vs Dortmund − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

It’s a huge night for PSG, who need to overturn a 2-1 deficit at the Parc des Princes if they’re to keep their hopes of a maiden Champions League trophy alive. They’re up against Borussia Dortmund and the teenage sensation that is Erling Braut Haaland. Here’s how to tune in to PSG vs Dortmund, which will be played out in a near-empty stadium because of coronavirus.

PSG vs Dortmund kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time or 12pm Pacific Time.

PSG vs Dortmund TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and PSG vs Dortmund is being shown on BT Sport 3. You can catch the build-up from 7:15pm GMT.

How to live stream PSG vs Dortmund − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

PSG vs Dortmund − Match preview

Haaland was Dortmund’s hero in the first leg three weeks ago. The big Norwegian scored twice, either side of a Neymar equaliser, to put Die Schwarzgelben in the driving seat.

PSG have famously struggled in the Champions League, particularly over recent seasons, and there’s an enormous amount of pressure on huge money signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to drag Les Parisiens through.

However, former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, who is now in charge of PSG, has said there are doubts over Mbappe’s fitness, following an apparent illness.

Let’s hope for another entertaining game.

