PSB introduce two new powered speakers in the Alpha AM3 and AM5

Canadian audio brand PSB have unveiled two new affordable, compact powered speakers in the Alpha AM3 and Alpha AM5.

PSB’s newest powered speakers aim to build on the success of the brand’s Alpha series, in particular the Alpha P3 and P5 that launched in 2019.

Related: PSB Alpha P3 review

As they’re both active speakers the amplifier is built-in, meaning there’s no requirement for off-board amplification. aptX Bluetooth is supported so to stream from a music app all you need to do is pair the speaker and start playing.

There’s versatility in terms of functionality, with the ability to connect the speakers to a computer or a TV through the 3,5mm RCA cable or Optical input. PSB claim the speakers deliver on producing a “room-filling, crystal clear, natural sound.”

EQ settings are available with both models featuring several modes for tweaking dialogue, soundstage and more. There’s also a dedicated RCA phono input for turntable owners, while the sub output will allow for an external subwoofer to generate deeper bass.

The biggest differences between the Alpha AM5 and AM3 is in the size of the cabinet, the amount of amplifier power and the size of the woofer driver. The AM5 features a 5.2.5-inch woofer with textured polypropylene and a 50W x 2 amplifier. The smaller AM3 has a 4-inch woofer and 35W x 2 amplifier. Both have a ¾” aluminium dome tweeter with Neodymium magnet and include acoustically-transparent detachable magnetic grilles.

Considering their compact size, the Alpha active monitors can be placed in a range of situations, including desktop, bookshelf or as stand-mount speakers.

Joe de Jesus, Lenbrook’s Product Manager for PSB Speakers said: “Beyond the Alpha AM’s compact size, affordability and versatility of application is a sonic performance that clearly lives up to the PSB heritage. Like all PSB speakers, final voicing was performed by Founder and Chief Designer, Paul Barton, at Canada’s famed National Research Council.”

The Alpha AM3 (£299) and Alpha AM5 (£399) are available to purchase now in matte white or matte black finishes.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …