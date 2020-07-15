PSA: Amazon Echo Buds owners need to install this safety update right now

Amazon has launched a critical software update for its Echo Buds true wireless earbuds following reports of overheating.

The company is emailing customers to warn them of a “rare” issue where the Alexa-enabled buds could overheat when they’re charging in the bundled-in case.

Amazon says it has identified the safety risk and the software update can now be updated through the Alexa companion app, although this should be done automatically. The firm says the update also improves the long-term performance of the Apple AirPods rivals.

The email says: “The safety of our customers is our top priority. We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case. Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update that addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds’ batteries.”

You can ensure you have the new version of the software by opening the Alexa app and heading to Devices > Echo & Alexa > Echo Buds > About. Look for software update 318119151. Word of the update comes from Android Central writer Daniel Bader.

The £120 Echo Buds arrived in the UK rocking Bose noise reduction tech, hands-free Alexa support, Bluetooth 5.0 and five hours of battery life. However, they didn’t do enough to sit among our favourite true wireless buds. Our reviewer Kob Monney gave the Echo Buds just 3.5/5 stars.

He wrote: “Amazon’s first pair of headphones are both good and not so good. In terms of features its great, with Alexa voice control and Bose Noise Reduction which works to dim any outside hubbub. They’re also a good choice for those who live in an active lifestyle with great fit and IPX4 rating. But the sound is disappointing with a turgid bass performance and a lack of detail.”

