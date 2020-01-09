The PS5’s biggest changes are “yet to be announced”

While a number of features have already been revealed for the console, Sony has said the biggest changes for PS5 are “yet to be announced”

Speaking in a recent interview with Business Insider Japan (translated via Gematsu), Head of PlayStation Jim Ryan has said the biggest surprises and changes for its next-generation console are “yet to be announced.”

“Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve,” Ryan explained. “Those are enticing, of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of a solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change.”

“But you know. There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

At the time of writing, Sony is still holding a number of cards close to its chest concerning the PlayStation 5, including the look of the console, its approach to backwards compatibility and overall specifications.

We know it will utilise AMD graphical technology and real-time ray tracing to enhance its visuals, alongside an SSD hard drive which will allow for much faster loading times across both games and the user interface. Beyond this, the hardware remains a mystery.

Sony has confirmed it will incorporate backwards compatibility for both physical and digital games, but the extent of this remains unknown. Could they be subject to a boost in visuals or performance much like the PS4 Pro, or will it simply work in a similar fashion to existing consoles. This is one of many questions we’re eager to have answered ahead of the console’s release later this year.

CES 2019 saw the company unveil the PS5 logo, which is exactly what we expected – they popped a five on the end. Jim Ryan commented on the reveal at the show, and how it has been perceived by fans:

“It is important to give off a sense of consistency for products within the PlayStation brand,” he explained. “It is a must for anyone who sees [the logo] to immediately and positively think, ‘That’s PlayStation.’

