PS5 YouTube app gets a HDR boost

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Not long after it emerged that the BBC’s iPlayer app had finally appeared on Sony’s PlayStation 5, the YouTube app has received a bump in picture quality.

A reader over at FlatpanelsHD has spotted that the YouTube app has been updated to support HDR10 playback, specifically the VP9-2 codec, which is said to be more efficient than the H.264 codec.

It gives the console’s media playback a boost as it has lagged behind the Xbox Series consoles in terms of adding more video-related playback features. On the PS5, the YouTube supports 4K at 60fps.

It is still lagging behind Microsoft’s consoles, as the Xbox Series range has added Dolby Vision compatibility across game and media, with apps such as Disney+ and Netflix all streamable in Dolby’s adaptive metadata format.

If you don’t already have HDR enabled, you can head into the settings to turn it on. The enabled it, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > HDR.

If HDR playback is already enabled and you want to adjust pre-existing settings on the PS5, then it’s the same path, by heading to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Adjust HDR.

You’ll need a HDR compatible TV to see the results of the YouTube and it doesn’t have to be a 4K TV, as there are a few small-sized HD TVs that support high dynamic range, too.

The PS5 continues to sell but in limited quantities, with the console still very much out of stock pretty much everywhere online. Another batch of consoles appears to be coming in December just in time for Christmas. So if you want to snatch one up then you better be quick as if and when they come into stock, the console is not likely to be available for every long.

Head to our PS5 review to read what we though of the console as it celebrates its first birthday after a year on sale.

