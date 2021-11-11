PS5 will now tell you when Wishlist games go on sale

A relatively small PS5 update has greatly improved the power of the PS Store Wishlist feature, potentially saving you a great deal of money.

Up until now the PS5’s Wishlist feature has been rather limited in scope. It’s been possible to add games to your Wishlist through the heart button, though it does little more than assemble any games you have your eye on into a list.

Sure, it would tell you when a game had launched if you had added it during the pre-order phase, but that was about it.

Now the official PlayStation Twitter account has posted news of a useful update.

From now on, your PS5 will notify you whenever games on your Wishlist come down in price – provided you have enabled push notifications for Wishlist Updates on the PlayStation app or your PS5 console, of course.

We’ve all got games we quite like the look of, but don’t fancy splashing full price on. With this feature you can know precisely when those prices drop.

News recently emerged that Sony was continuing to struggle to produce sufficient PS5 numbers, meaning that stock is likely to be low for the foreseeable future.

It’s a good job, then, that Sony has launched an online PlayStation store here in the UK. This means that Brits can finally purchase PlayStation hardware and physical games directly from the brand.