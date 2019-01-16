PS5 vs Xbox 2 release dates teased as next-gen console war tipped for E3

Enter 2019 and the next-gen console wars seem well and truly on, with the inevitable PS5 vs Xbox 2 grudge match hogging the spotlight. According to the latest information, though, we might have to wait a bit longer to see the competing systems unveiled in earnest.

That’s according to a new report from IDC analyst Lewis Ward, who has proffered that an E3 2020 reveal is likely on the cards for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Two.

Speaking to games blog GamingBolt, Ward said that his research pointed to the two rival console makers eyeing up 2020 to reveal their new hardware – as opposed to some previous rumours, which suggested we might be getting our first PS5 vs Xbox 2 taste as soon as this year.

“If the plan is to give this assumed hardware refresh two years of runway before next-gen systems arrive, then 2020’s E3 is when Sony and Microsoft will be unveiling their new systems,” IDC analyst Lewis Ward commented.

Ward added that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two likely won’t ape the wildly successful Nintendo Switch, but rather stick to the traditional console formula and feature a physical disc drive.

Again, this contradicts some of the more frenzied gossip we’ve heard in recent months, which has suggested the next PlayStation and Xbox systems could be streaming-only consoles designed to directly compete with the Switch.

Instead, the pundit claims, E3 2019 is poised to be year of “modest hardware refreshes” that instead focuses on “AAA exclusives” – which could mean we finally see Kojima’s eagerly anticipated new title, Death Stranding, revealed in full.

Whilst perhaps not the full-on hardware refresh many gamers were hoping for, that would still be a pretty big deal. Plus, we could get a surprise new system reveal in the recently rumoured Mad Box to spice up the console space, ahead of 2020’s big-name unveilings from Sony and Microsoft.

