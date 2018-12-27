This PS5 specs leak reveals one absolutely mind-blowing new feature

It’s no great secret that Sony is lining up some big PS5 console news for 2019, but what is still under wraps is what specs it’ll feature – though a new leak may have just revealed all.

Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 is set to be released in either 2019 or 2020, according to the rumour mill, leaving us to wonder exactly what the Japanese games giant has up its sleeve.

Specifically, if it does unveil a new system as soon as next year, what might it offer that isn’t already featured on the still impressive PS4 Pro?

The answer, according to industry analyst Michael Pachter, is probably not what gamers what to hear this holiday.

Speaking to Gaming Bolt, Patcher throws his weight behind the theory that both Microsoft and Sony will release new consoles next year, but they won’t be the full-fat PS5 and Xbox Two systems we’re all waiting for.

Rather, they’re likely to be stripped down streaming-only consoles available at a hugely competitive price point.

” I think there will be a streaming device, like a $100 Xbox console that doesn’t run in 4K or 240 frames per second. And then I think there will be a more expensive $400 console that supports 4K, 240 FPS, virtual reality. I don’t know if there will be ‘models’. I don’t think you’re going to get completely different devices,” Patcher said.

That’s either good news if your a budget-conscious gamer, or bad news if you were hoping to see a whole new chapter in the console wars unfold in 2019.

From wherever you’re say, the great news is that when the PS5 proper is released (probably in 2020), it’ll pack some killer specs, supporting 4K and the PlayStation VR headset, but upping its frame-rate capabilities to an incredible 240fps.

To put that into context, most 4K-ready PS4 Pro games run at 30fps, meaning we’ve only scratched the surface of what Ultra HD gaming is truly capable of.

Patcher continued: “Whether Sony does it, I think they will probably have that 4K and 240 FPS device that’ll support PSVR.” His comments are based on the question of whether or not Sony’s approach to the PS5 could be similar to Microsoft’s, where it has been rumored that the next-gen Xbox console could be more than one device.

That’s some pretty good news for gamers this holiday season, if you ask us, and you can expect to learn more throughout 2019 as the PS5 vs Xbox 2 debate gets going in earnest.

