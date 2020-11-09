PS5 remote play app has started popping up on PS4 dashboards

If you switched on your PS4 today, you may have noticed a new app called ‘PS5 Remote Play’ on your dashboard.

Sony has seemingly installed this new app on all of our PS4 consoles during an overnight update. While this app is pretty useless right now, since the PS5 is yet to officially launch, its existence confirms that you’ll be able to play your PS5 remotely via the older console.

Remote play was already confirmed for the PS5, allowing you to stream the console via your phone or tablet, but this is the first time we’ve heard that a PS4 will also be compatible. In order to function, you’ll need to activate the feature on the PS5 and have both consoles connected to a stable network connection.

Once set up, you’ll be able to (at least technically) play PS5 games on your PS4, which could be useful for those who want to move the PS4 to the bedroom and keep playing the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man or Demon’s Souls from the comfort of your duvet. The two consoles don’t need to be operating on the same Wi-Fi network to work either, so you could in theory take your PS4 to a friend’s house and still be able to access your PS5.

There are major drawbacks to the Remote Play however, with the performance dependent on the speed and strength of your internet connection. The Telegraph also reports you’ll be limited to a maximum 1080p resolution when streaming through Remote Play, so you won’t be able to attain the gorgeous 4K visuals which the PS5 is capable of natively.

The PS4 also offers the option to downgrade the resolution to 540p or 720p, which may look a little grainy but allows a more stable performance for those with sluggish network speeds.

The PS5 is set to launch in the UK on 19th November. Check out our PS5 review here for more details.

