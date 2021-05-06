PS5 redesign rumours go into overdrive, but don’t expect a new look

A comment from a Sony executive over a possible PS5 redesign has got tongues wagging over a console that doesn’t impose upon the entertainment centre as much as the current behemoth.

However, it seems highly unlikely Sony’s comments pertaining to the silicon shortage crisis currently gripping the tech world result in a industrial design overhaul.

“The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume,” Sony CFO, Hiroki Totoki said during a recent earnings report. “So, at present, we’d like to aim at [surpassing] second year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4.” (via SeekingAlpha)

He later added Sony “could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design.”

However, it’s clear the company was referring to a tweak to the internal architecture to mitigate the silicon shortage, rather than a PS5 Slim, as it has offered with previous consoles in the past.

Reports following the comments, including one from DigiTimes complained to provide more information of precisely what Sony has in mind. The site, which has a mixed record when it comes to rumours to say the least, believes an AMD-based chip from TSMC could arrive but not until the middle of next year at the earliest.

“Suppliers including foundry TSMC are expected to kick off production for the redesign of Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) games console between the second and third quarters of 2022, according to industry sources,” the report says.

It claims a “semi customised” CPU built on 6nm architecture, opposed to the 7nm AMD Zen 2 processor that currently sits within the PS5. If Sony is able to make the switch it would have benefits beyond ensuring stocks become more widely available. It could also ensure there’s even more power for next-gen gamers to enjoy.

Regardless, we hope more fans are able to enjoy the best PS5 games, like the brand new Returnal, sooner rather than later.