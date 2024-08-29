PS5 Pro tipped to run cooler and quieter with 2TB storage

The PS5 Pro could run cooler and quieter than the PS5, with bunch more storage included as standard.

More rumours surrounding Sony’s forthcoming transitional console model have emerged, courtesy of YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead and its Broken Silicon podcast. The channel claims to have seen a PS5 Pro devkit, which is the version of the console used by developers to make and optimise games for the platform.

From this encounter the channel reveals that the PS5 Pro dev comes with 2TB of storage, which is double that of the PS5 Slim. This won’t automatically translate to the commercially available console, of course, but it would fall in line with previous rumours. It would also match Microsoft’s rollout of a 2TB Xbox Series X, for whatever that’s worth.

Of course, the PS5 Pro enhancements for any game are presumably going to require additional storage – at least if the console’s performance proves to be meaningfully higher. Think new high-quality assets, for example. Given that even 1TB can feel a little tight on the PS5 Slim, it could be argued that 2GB is the bare minimum Sony should be gunning for with its Pro model.

It was also noticed that it ran on the same two-prong power connector as the PS5, which implies that it runs on the same level of power brick. In other words, Sony isn’t pushing the PS5 Pro’s performance especially hard in terms of clock speed, which would require more power draw to run.

By extension, this would imply that the PS5 Pro is going to be a relatively quiet and cool-running console. Low power draw means less cooling required, after all.

With the PS5 Pro said to have been an open secret at the recent Gamescom event, a launch later this year is widely expected.