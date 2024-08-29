Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 Pro tipped to run cooler and quieter with 2TB storage

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The PS5 Pro could run cooler and quieter than the PS5, with bunch more storage included as standard.

More rumours surrounding Sony’s forthcoming transitional console model have emerged, courtesy of YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead and its Broken Silicon podcast. The channel claims to have seen a PS5 Pro devkit, which is the version of the console used by developers to make and optimise games for the platform.

From this encounter the channel reveals that the PS5 Pro dev comes with 2TB of storage, which is double that of the PS5 Slim. This won’t automatically translate to the commercially available console, of course, but it would fall in line with previous rumours. It would also match Microsoft’s rollout of a 2TB Xbox Series X, for whatever that’s worth.

Of course, the PS5 Pro enhancements for any game are presumably going to require additional storage – at least if the console’s performance proves to be meaningfully higher. Think new high-quality assets, for example. Given that even 1TB can feel a little tight on the PS5 Slim, it could be argued that 2GB is the bare minimum Sony should be gunning for with its Pro model.

It was also noticed that it ran on the same two-prong power connector as the PS5, which implies that it runs on the same level of power brick. In other words, Sony isn’t pushing the PS5 Pro’s performance especially hard in terms of clock speed, which would require more power draw to run.

By extension, this would imply that the PS5 Pro is going to be a relatively quiet and cool-running console. Low power draw means less cooling required, after all.

With the PS5 Pro said to have been an open secret at the recent Gamescom event, a launch later this year is widely expected.

You might like…

Huawei announces TruSense health monitoring system for wearables

Huawei announces TruSense health monitoring system for wearables

Jon Mundy 20 hours ago
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 earphones announced with hybrid bone conduction

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 earphones announced with hybrid bone conduction

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Sony’s new WF-C510 wireless buds pack in a lot for £55

Sony’s new WF-C510 wireless buds pack in a lot for £55

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple Watch this space? Why Apple chose September 9 for iPhone 16 event

Apple Watch this space? Why Apple chose September 9 for iPhone 16 event

Chris Smith 2 days ago
TVs should last ages, Samsung promises software will keep up

TVs should last ages, Samsung promises software will keep up

Chris Smith 2 days ago
iPhone 16 rumours: Everything we know about the 2024 iPhone range

iPhone 16 rumours: Everything we know about the 2024 iPhone range

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words