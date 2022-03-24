PS5 Pro tipped for 2023 launch and 2.5x ray tracing performance boost

Fresh tips concerning a PS5 Pro launch point to a potential 2023 launch and some promising performance gains, especially when it comes to ray tracing performance.

The original PS5 continues to be tricky to obtain, but that hasn’t stopped rumours of a mid-generational revamp gaining steam. The latest of these coms from RedGamingTech.

According to the YouTuber, there is indeed a PS5 Pro in works in spite of ongoing global production struggles. What’s more, it could reach us either late 2023 or the first half of 2024.

If you think that’s a little soon, then it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard such release date claims. It would also tally with the three year gap that existed between the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

More interesting than the release date tips are the YouTuber’s claims concerning the PS5 Pro’s performance. Apparently, it’ll represent a healthy doubling of performance over the standard PS5 in regular modes.

You know those ray-tracing modes that you never actually play on the PS5 beyond an initial tech demo because they tank performance? Those will receive an even more impressive (and sorely needed) 2.5x boost on the PS5 Pro.

Virtual reality fans will be interested to hear that the PS5 Pro is said to have been designed with PSVR 2 in mind, so you can expect an optimal experience on that front too.

In terms of a PS5 Pro wish list, we’re hoping for rock solid 4K at 120fps performance, at least 2TB of storage, and a design that actually fits in your average TV unit.