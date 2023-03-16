PS5 Pro rumour points to 2024 release

Sony is planning a PS5 Pro console refresh for 2024, according to a fresh rumour.

Back in September we brought you the claims that Sony was working on a new cheaper PS5 model with a detachable disc drive. Now the same source, Tom Henderson of Inside Gaming, claims that a PS5 Pro is also in the works.

According to sources of the leaker, Sony has in mind a tentative release window of 2024 for the new souped up PS5 Pro console.

There’s no further news on what the PS5 Pro might look or perform like, but Henderson does point to a recently-published patent from PlayStation architect Mark Cerny for a method of optimising ray tracing effects on PS5.

Ray tracing is a term that relates to realistic lighting effects in games, and is a key graphical signifier of the current cutting edge. The latest advanced PC graphics cards, in particular, are noted for their ability to handle ray tracing. The PS5 and Xbox Series can also handle ray tracing, but the technique tends to be implemented in a limited fashion, or via an optional mode that inhibits performance.

You’d have to assume that a PS5 Pro (or indeed an Xbox equivalent) would prominently feature the ability to run such ray tracing modes without the same level of performance compromise.

As with last generation’s PS4 Pro, the PS5 Pro would fill the gap to the true next generation console release. Henderson claims that the PS6 is unlikely to arrive until 2028 at the earliest. A PS5 might well be handy to bridge that gap.

Hopefully it won’t experience the same supply issues as the PS5 was plagued with at launch, and for a fair time after.