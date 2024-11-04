Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 Pro drops this week: Here are the 50 Enhanced games at launch

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The wait for the PS5 Pro console comes to an end this week and Sony is today promising more than fifty games from the current library can benefit from the upgrade at launch.

The PS5 Pro – out on November 7 – will deliver the best of both resolution and frame rate, perhaps with less need to prioritise one or the other.

This top-rated Turtle Beach Xbox controller is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

This top-rated Turtle Beach Xbox controller is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Upgrade your gaming with the 4.5-star rated Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless gaming controller, now just £129.99 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • Now £129.99
View Deal

It’s being bulled as somewhat of a mix between the resolution-focused Fidelity Mode and the frame rate favouring Performance Mode. Graphics performance will remain high, frame rates can be pushed further. More detail, better looking, smoother.

Sony is also launching its answer to the PCs DLSS in the form of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. The AI-based tech analyses game images pixel-by-pixel and adds further detail while boosting frame rate. When enabled, it’ll take a bit of the load off the hardware.

Games that have been retrofitted to take advantage of the new console will carry a PS5 Enhanced label. And now Sony has confirmed the final list of games that’ll carry that label as the PS5 Pro hits the shelves..

In a post on the PlayStation, Sony listed the following games:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Lords of the Fallen (2023)
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA2K 25
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin’s Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends

Have you ordered a PS5 Pro? Let us know which games you’re most excited to enjoy with PS5 Pro enhancements @trustedreviews on X.

Disgruntled Xbox owners could flip to PS5 Pro

Sony has multiple avenues to PS5 Pro sales, but the key demographic is likely to be people who already own a PS% and want to glean greater, PC-like performance from their games library. That’s why it’s important Sony has managed to get some big-hitting titles already owned by a large proportion of the PS5 user base. Xbox owners who’re absolutely tired of being on the losing side might be tempted too, especially when it appears Microsoft is eventually going to bring most of its first-party exclusives to PS5.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X: Sony presses home console dominance

PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X: Sony presses home console dominance

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Is the new console worth an upgrade?

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Is the new console worth an upgrade?

Chris Smith 2 months ago
PS5 Pro: Everything we know so far

PS5 Pro: Everything we know so far

Ryan Jones 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words