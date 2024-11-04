PS5 Pro drops this week: Here are the 50 Enhanced games at launch

The wait for the PS5 Pro console comes to an end this week and Sony is today promising more than fifty games from the current library can benefit from the upgrade at launch.

The PS5 Pro – out on November 7 – will deliver the best of both resolution and frame rate, perhaps with less need to prioritise one or the other.

It’s being bulled as somewhat of a mix between the resolution-focused Fidelity Mode and the frame rate favouring Performance Mode. Graphics performance will remain high, frame rates can be pushed further. More detail, better looking, smoother.

Sony is also launching its answer to the PCs DLSS in the form of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. The AI-based tech analyses game images pixel-by-pixel and adds further detail while boosting frame rate. When enabled, it’ll take a bit of the load off the hardware.

Games that have been retrofitted to take advantage of the new console will carry a PS5 Enhanced label. And now Sony has confirmed the final list of games that’ll carry that label as the PS5 Pro hits the shelves..

In a post on the PlayStation, Sony listed the following games:

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA2K 25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

