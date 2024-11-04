PS5 Pro drops this week: Here are the 50 Enhanced games at launch
The wait for the PS5 Pro console comes to an end this week and Sony is today promising more than fifty games from the current library can benefit from the upgrade at launch.
The PS5 Pro – out on November 7 – will deliver the best of both resolution and frame rate, perhaps with less need to prioritise one or the other.
It’s being bulled as somewhat of a mix between the resolution-focused Fidelity Mode and the frame rate favouring Performance Mode. Graphics performance will remain high, frame rates can be pushed further. More detail, better looking, smoother.
Sony is also launching its answer to the PCs DLSS in the form of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. The AI-based tech analyses game images pixel-by-pixel and adds further detail while boosting frame rate. When enabled, it’ll take a bit of the load off the hardware.
Games that have been retrofitted to take advantage of the new console will carry a PS5 Enhanced label. And now Sony has confirmed the final list of games that’ll carry that label as the PS5 Pro hits the shelves..
In a post on the PlayStation, Sony listed the following games:
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA2K 25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
Have you ordered a PS5 Pro? Let us know which games you’re most excited to enjoy with PS5 Pro enhancements @trustedreviews on X.
Disgruntled Xbox owners could flip to PS5 Pro
Sony has multiple avenues to PS5 Pro sales, but the key demographic is likely to be people who already own a PS% and want to glean greater, PC-like performance from their games library. That’s why it’s important Sony has managed to get some big-hitting titles already owned by a large proportion of the PS5 user base. Xbox owners who’re absolutely tired of being on the losing side might be tempted too, especially when it appears Microsoft is eventually going to bring most of its first-party exclusives to PS5.