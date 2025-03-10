PS5 Pro games set for huge boost from AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling

Sony has confirmed it plans to interweave AMD’s latest AI upscaling tech FSR 4 into games for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The upscaling technology, which is being debuted within the new AMD RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards, was actually co-developed with Sony. Now Sony plans to use it to boost its own PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) tech within the PS5 Pro.

The existing PSSR can upscale 720p images all the way to 4K, but the revelation that Sony collaborated with AMD on FSR 4 means more good stuff is on the way for those who splashed out on arguably the best games console money can buy right now. The ongoing collaboration between Sony and chipmaker AMD is called Amethyst, but that won’t be where it ends.

PlayStation’s lead architect Mark Cerney told Digital Foundry: “Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4’s upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR.”

“The neural network (and training recipe) in FSR 4’s upscaler are the first results of the Amethyst collaboration,” Cerney added before calling it a “more advanced approach that can exceed the crispness of PSSR.”

In even better news for PS5 Pro owners – and probably potential PS6 owners – the collaboration will enable Sony to offer its own version of, say, FSR 5 that it can implement on future hardware.

AMD said in a tweet that “We are proud to collaborate with PlayStation on Project Amethyst. FSR 4 is looking fantastic! Excited for the co-development with Sony Interactive Entertainment on the models used for the FSR 4 upscaler. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for what’s next!”