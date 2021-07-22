PS5 owners can now get six months of Apple TV Plus for free

PlayStation has today announced that PS5 owners can a six-month extended trial of Apple TV Plus for free.

The trial will automatically turn into a paid subscription once those six months have passed, but if you’re diligent, you can watch the likes of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Mythic Quest without paying a dime.

All you need is a PS5, a PlayStation Network and an Apple ID. Then it’s simply the case of downloading the Apple TV Plus app and signing into your Apple ID account (or registering if you don’t have an account).

This offer is only available for PS5 owners, so those still stuck on the PS4 will unfortunately miss out. That said, PlayStation has confirmed that the deal be available until 22 July 2022, so you’ve got an entire year to bag yourself a PS5 and sign up to this ridiculously good offer.

Apple TV Plus usually costs £4.99/$4.99 per month, offering an initial 7-day trial (or 3-month trial when you buy an eligible Apple product). This means you’re essentially saving yourself around £29.94/$29.94 by taking up this PS5 offer.

It’s also been confirmed that existing Apple TV Plus subscribers can redeem this offer, as long as they’re not signed up via a bundle like Apple One.

There are lots of exclusive films, TV shows and documentaries on Apple TV Plus, with the streaming service snapping up the talent of the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Dave Bautista and Jason Sudeikis.

Apple has also promised to premiere new original TV shows and films on the service every month, so there’s no concern of running out of things to watch during the 6-month trial.

You can check out the trailers for some of most popular Apple TV Plus content below, just in case you doubt there’s enough content to tempt you away from Netflix and Disney Plus:

Ted Lasso

SEE

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Wolfwalkers

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Central Park