PS5 loading times could be as fast as choosing a Netflix show

The Sony PS5 could allow gamers to jump in and out of games as easily as they would TV shows and movies on Netflix.

That’s according to one noted games journalist, citing pitches made by Sony to game developers. The word comes from Jason Schreier, the Kotaku news editor.

The post on the Resetera forum says Sony is telling devs players could experience immediate loading times, so they enjoy more short stints of gaming, rather than only turning on the PS5 when they have some allotted gaming time.

Schreier wrote: “I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this – one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is “playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.”

“They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare.”

This ties into what we’ve been able to gather from the specs Sony has announced thus far, including the 10.28 TFLOPs of GPU power that should all but eliminate loading screens. Reports as far back as a May last year has predicted the PS5 would offer loading times 10-times faster than the previous generation.

Should Sony’s new console enable gamers to treat console gaming like a Netflix viewing session, where it’s easy to duck in and duck out without having to worry about long loading times, the gaming industry might be able to claw back a little time lost to the video streaming giant.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …