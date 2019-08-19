PS5 line-up is super-powered as Sony nabs Spider-Man developer Insomniac

Sony has acquired the games studio behind the PS4-exclusive mega-hit Marvel’s Spider-Man, which will boost the prospects of the PS5 further still.

Insomniac Games, who also developed the Ratchet & Clank franchise is expected to join Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios once the transaction is completed. Insomniac bucked the trend of bad superhero-movies-turned-games with 2018’s Spidey adventure, earning rave reviews and selling more than 13 million copies worldwide to date.

A sequel is yet to be announced by the studio, but this practically concerns it’ll be a PlayStation 5 exclusive title. It probably would have been anyway, given the previous relationship between the two parties, which also yielded popular titles like Spryo the Dragon and Resistance.

“Joining the WWS family gives Insomniac even greater opportunities to achieve our studio vision of making positive and lasting impressions on people’s lives,” Ted Price, Insomniac Games’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a special relationship with PlayStation practically since our inception.”

Sony’s Shawn Layden said Insomniac’s “legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled.” The chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios added: “The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world-class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

Insomniac has made Xbox games before, with Fuse and Sunset Overdraft both landing on Microsoft’s platform, but those days are salmost certainly over.

Marvel’s Spider-Man earned a four star review when it arrived back in 2018, earning praise for its depiction of Manhattan, great action, and faithful fan service.

He wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man has a surprising amount to say for itself and continues Sony’s run of best-in-show first party exclusives. Comic book fans will fall in love with Insomniac’s loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan, but fans expecting the next God of War might find themselves a little disappointed.”

