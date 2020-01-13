Sony PS5-only launch exclusives tipped, unlike Xbox Series X

If you’re an Xbox loyalist, Microsoft recently confirmed you won’t have to rush out to buy a Series X in order to play the next-generation of games.

However, PlayStation folk might not be so lucky. While Microsoft doesn’t plan Xbox One Series X launch exclusives that can’t also be played on the Xbox One, Sony might be travelling a different path with the PS5.

Speaking on Kotaku’s Splitscreen podcast, industry expect Jason Schreier says there’ll be “PS5 only” games available at at launch, which won’t be backwards compatible with the PS4 (via GamesRadar).

Sony has a stellar army of first-party PlayStation exclusive franchises that could drive upgrades to the new hardware, should the company choose to make them PS5 only experiences.

Related: PS5 Games

The Last Of Us 2 has already been promised to PS4 gamers, and looks set to be a fitting swansong for the all-conquering console, but there are plenty of titles that could kick the PS5 era off in style.

Possible contenders include Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and God Of War 2, both of which are yet to gain a solid release date. Bloodborne was a hugely-popular PS4 exclusive, so Bloodborne 2 for the PS5 seems like a real no-brainer.

Unfortunately, it might be a while before we know which games will launch on the PS5 in an exclusive capacity. Sony made a pitstop at CES to reveal the rather predictable PS5 logo, but reports have suggested the company will be completely skipping the E3 2020 gaming expo, where these things have been announced in the past.

Wedbush Securities analyst, Michael Pachter, agreed with emergent rumours when told Videogames Chronicle (VGC): “As far as I know, [Sony] don’t plan to attend [E3] … I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but am skeptical.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …