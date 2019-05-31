The PS5 will be an absolute beast when it comes to graphical performance, according to the director of the popular Yakuza game series.

Yakuza series general director Toshihiro Nagoshi told gamers, “if you pour its [the PS5‘s] power into graphics it’ll be the best that we’ve yet to see”, during a fan broadcast in Japan earlier this week.

In the Sega Nama broadcast (translated by Gematsu), Toshihiro Nagoshi spoke about the PS5’s potential while also dropping some tidbits about the next Yakuza game.

Nagoshi referred to the PS5’s processing power as incredible and stated they had to think of new gameplay elements which would take advantage of this power.

Nagoshi also spoke about the eras of improvement consoles have gone through as they move from generation to generation. Nagoshi believes there was a time when it was about graphical improvements and then the progression of network features.

The game director states this current era is about programmable elements – the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Despite his glowing reviews about the potential of the PS5, Nagoshi declared the PS4 would still be the main focus for a while longer even after the next-gen console is released.

The Yakuza series general director also spoke about the upcoming game – currently referred to as Shin Rya Ga Gotoku. Nagoshi declares the story is done and they are in the recording stages.

The series has a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga and – according to Nagoshi – he is a lot more talkative than his predecessor Kiryu.

We don’t yet know if Nagoshi’s comments on the PS5 could spell danger for the Xbox Two – the Yakuza series has primarily been a PlayStation exclusive IP. So, Nagoshi presumably hasn’t had the same access to Xbox’s next-gen technology to compare the progress being made.

The news comes just before the E3 trade show in LA. Sony previously declared it won’t be at the show this year, but we’re expecting more details about the PS5’s launch line-up to appear nonetheless.