Sony drops barrier to playing PS5 games on PC, then makes barrier worth it

Sony has announced it is dropping the requirement for PC gamers to use a PlayStation Network (PSN) account in order to play titles released on the platform.

For single-player games like God of War Ragnarok, Sony says a PSN account is now optional. However, if gamers do sign-up for an account, Sony is incentivising with some neat benefits.

Huge iPhone 15 price drop The terrific iPhone 15, which I’d argue is the best value option for most Apple users looking to upgrade, has now been reduced even further to a far more wallet-friendly price that’s £150 cheaper than what the phone cost at launch. Amazon

Was £799 at launch

Now just £649 View Deal

“An account for PlayStation Network will become optional for these titles on PC. Players who still opt to sign into a PlayStation Network account will also enjoy added benefits like trophies and friend management,” Sony says in a blog post today.

As well as trophies and friend list management, there are some per-game benefits, like access to exclusive items. In the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which becomes available to PC gamers this week. They’ll include the ability to unlock the Spider-Man 2099 black suit and the Miles Morales 2099 suit early.

There are similar benefits for other PlayStation ports like The Last of Us Part II Remastered (coming April 2025) and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. Sony says game creators will continue to add more benefits for those playing via a PSN account.

Sony has been gradually making some of its bigger first-party games available on PC, through the Steam store and other retailers like Epic Games. The Sony DualSense controller for PS5 is also fully compatible with these games.

Available titles include: Those games include Until Dawn, Helldivers 2, Ghosty of Tsushima, Spider-Man Mile’s Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us: Part I, Destiny 2, Returnal, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Days Gone, and more.