PS5 gamers with Android phones can finally look the part

The PlayStation-inspired version of the Backbone One controller now has an Android phone-compatible version.

The popular mobile gaming peripheral – which essentially turns a phone into a handheld console minus the need to prod a touchscreen – originally arrived last summer but only in iOS compatible form.

Now Android users can jump in on the officially-licensed DualSense inspired design, which is ideal for Remote Play action when the big telly isn’t available for PS5. Naturally it works for Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming, and you’ll be able to enjoy everything the Google Play Store has to offer too.

The penguin-like black and white design costs $/£99.99 (and is available now), just like the iPhone version, and features the iconic PlayStation gameplay buttons and triggers, two analogue sticks, a D-Pad, menu and screen capture buttons.

There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as USB-C passthrough, so you can charge your phone while it’s hooked up to the collapsible controller.

The Backbone controllers are among the best-reviewed and most-loved mobile gaming options and if you’ve been waiting for the PlayStation-inspired version to give some love to Android gamers you’re finally in luck.

Of course, it’s not necessary to spend 100 notes on a Backbone One to use a controller with your Android gaming exploits. The PS5 DualSense controller itself is one of many top pads to be compatible with Android devices via a bluetooth connection. However, if you’re adamant it has to be an all-in-one solution then look no further.

“We’ve closely collaborated with the PlayStation team on the look and feel of Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android,” Backbone said on the PlayStation blog. “The colours, materials and finishes are all inspired by the design of the DualSense wireless controller, including the transparent face buttons. It matches the look of the PS5 console, and if you already own the Pulse 3D wireless headset, you can connect it directly to your Backbone One via its 3.5mm headphone jack.”