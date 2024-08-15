PS5 gamers may get a ‘big’ Xbox game, amid Forza rumours

Microsoft is preparing to bring another major first-party Xbox exclusive to PlayStation gamers, but speculation that game might be the acclaimed racing title Forza Horizon 5 has been shot down for now.

The Xbox maker has become more liberal with its exclusive games this year, enabling hits like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves to cross over the gaming divide.

Until now crown jewels like Forza, Halo, Starfield and more have remained secure in Xbox towers and it would be a major surprise if that changed. Now, a noted leaker has claimed another “big” Xbox game will be announced for PlayStation 5 during the Gamescom festivities next week.

The leaker shinobi602, who has a good track record in this regard responded to a forum post wondering ‘when the next round of ported games are coming’. The leaker said: “What are you doing next week?”

The implication is clear. He went on to say there’ll be multiple games announced, including a “big” one (via Windows Central). While PS5 fans have begun speculation it might be 2021’s Forza Horizon 5, the splendid cross country racing game, that’s wishful thinking according to the well-connected veteran games reporter Jez Corden.

He wrote: “My sources indicate that Forza will not be announced for PlayStation next week. Although I can’t yet confirm what game, if any, will be announced as a port next week. Shinobi602 is a rock solid source, so I suspect it’s only a matter of time until he’s proven correct.”

Microsoft has already promised there’ll be more games spreading their wings beyond the Xbox platform in the months and years to come. That’s despite fears over whether gamers would eventually abandon the Xbox hardware platform if exclusives became available on PlayStation.

Which Xbox game would you PlayStation fans like to see arrive on the PS5? Xbox gamers, are you unhappy about this? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.