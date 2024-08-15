Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 gamers may get a ‘big’ Xbox game, amid Forza rumours

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is preparing to bring another major first-party Xbox exclusive to PlayStation gamers, but speculation that game might be the acclaimed racing title Forza Horizon 5 has been shot down for now.

The Xbox maker has become more liberal with its exclusive games this year, enabling hits like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves to cross over the gaming divide.

Until now crown jewels like Forza, Halo, Starfield and more have remained secure in Xbox towers and it would be a major surprise if that changed. Now, a noted leaker has claimed another “big” Xbox game will be announced for PlayStation 5 during the Gamescom festivities next week.

The leaker shinobi602, who has a good track record in this regard responded to a forum post wondering ‘when the next round of ported games are coming’. The leaker said: “What are you doing next week?”

The implication is clear. He went on to say there’ll be multiple games announced, including a “big” one (via Windows Central). While PS5 fans have begun speculation it might be 2021’s Forza Horizon 5, the splendid cross country racing game, that’s wishful thinking according to the well-connected veteran games reporter Jez Corden.

He wrote: “My sources indicate that Forza will not be announced for PlayStation next week. Although I can’t yet confirm what game, if any, will be announced as a port next week. Shinobi602 is a rock solid source, so I suspect it’s only a matter of time until he’s proven correct.”

Microsoft has already promised there’ll be more games spreading their wings beyond the Xbox platform in the months and years to come. That’s despite fears over whether gamers would eventually abandon the Xbox hardware platform if exclusives became available on PlayStation.

Which Xbox game would you PlayStation fans like to see arrive on the PS5? Xbox gamers, are you unhappy about this? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

