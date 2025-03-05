You can now rent a Sony PS5 for less than the price of Netflix

If you’d rather not shell out hundreds of pounds up front for a Sony PS5, you can now lease one in the UK for as little as £10.99 a month.

Sony has buddied-up with a company called Raylo to provide rentals for UK gamers on the PS5, PS5 Pro, PSVR 2, DualSense controller or PlayStation Portal, and it might be a great way to play the best PS5 games.

To get the cheapest £10.99 deal on a PS5 Digital Edition with a controller you’ll need to sign up for a 36-month contract. However, if you just want one for a year you can pay £16.49 a month. At the end of the lease you can keep paying at the current rate or just hand it back. A rolling deal that lets you hand it back any time costs £21.95. That’s a decent option for the summer holidays if you want to pair it with a Playstation Plus subscription, for example.

Naturally, the price goes up pretty significantly if you want the new PS5 Pro taking pride of place on your entertainment system. That’s £18.95 for 36 months or £26.99 for 12 months.

The offers, which come via the PlayStation Direct website, have free next day delivery and you’ll pay nothing upfront. Devices can be returned within 14-days and Raylo has a 4.5-star rating on TrustPilot. All consoles have a lifetime warranty and you won’t get penalised for minor scratches and scrapes incurred during the rental period.