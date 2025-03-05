You can now rent a Sony PS5 for less than the price of Netflix
If you’d rather not shell out hundreds of pounds up front for a Sony PS5, you can now lease one in the UK for as little as £10.99 a month.
Sony has buddied-up with a company called Raylo to provide rentals for UK gamers on the PS5, PS5 Pro, PSVR 2, DualSense controller or PlayStation Portal, and it might be a great way to play the best PS5 games.
To get the cheapest £10.99 deal on a PS5 Digital Edition with a controller you’ll need to sign up for a 36-month contract. However, if you just want one for a year you can pay £16.49 a month. At the end of the lease you can keep paying at the current rate or just hand it back. A rolling deal that lets you hand it back any time costs £21.95. That’s a decent option for the summer holidays if you want to pair it with a Playstation Plus subscription, for example.
Naturally, the price goes up pretty significantly if you want the new PS5 Pro taking pride of place on your entertainment system. That’s £18.95 for 36 months or £26.99 for 12 months.
The offers, which come via the PlayStation Direct website, have free next day delivery and you’ll pay nothing upfront. Devices can be returned within 14-days and Raylo has a 4.5-star rating on TrustPilot. All consoles have a lifetime warranty and you won’t get penalised for minor scratches and scrapes incurred during the rental period.
A new way to try PSVR 2?
For existing PS5 owners, the pick of the options might be for the PSVR 2. If you’re in two minds about buying one outright over whether you’ll use it, whether the experiences will suit you, or whether you’ll suffer from motion sickness, renting a headset might be a good option.
A monthly rolling deal is £51.49 a month. However, few of the other options make sense. The 12-month lease deal works out at £455.88. The recent permanent price cut has the second-generation VR headset it down to £399. No value there.