PS5 buyers screwed – but not in the way you think

Sony has launched an updated model of the PS5, featuring a new screw for the base stand that does not require a screwdriver.

There has been a lot of criticism regarding the PS5’s base stand, with the need of a screwdriver making it a big faff to simply switch the console between upright and horizontal standing positions. This new revised design should make the process considerably easier, allowing you to twist the screw with your fingers instead.

The new iteration of the PS5 will also reportedly weigh 300g lighter, which is a welcome revision since it’s one of the heftiest consoles to launch yet. It’s currently unknown what Sony has actually done to reduce the weight, although all of the components remain intact so don’t expect any alterations to the performance.

While Sony hasn’t actually officially confirmed this news, Australian publication Press Start has revealed that the new models are currently available to buy in select Australian retailers.

The new PS5 isn’t available to order online right now, but stock is expected to head over to the UK and US in the coming weeks or month – although it will likely depend largely on stock availability.

The new PS5 console reportedly features a new CFI-1102A model number to distinguish it from the original version. The new model won’t cost more than the current PS5 console, and will apparently be available both with and without the physical disk drive.

While it may seem like a slightly peculiar move from Sony, it’s not the first time a console has been quietly upgraded with minor improvements. A few years back, the Nintendo Switch was updated with an improved battery life, quietly phasing out the original handheld device.

That said, since the original PS5 launched less than a year ago, those who purchased the original console may be a little disgruntled that they’ll be missing out on a seemingly superior system just because they got their order in early.