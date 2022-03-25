 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 answer to Game Pass may land next week with ‘splashy line-up’

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is preparing to announce its revamped PS5 subscription service, with the Xbox Game Pass rival potentially arriving next week, according to a report.

Bloomberg says the long mooted Project Spartacus service, which would potentially be a much improved combination of the current PS Plus and PS Now services, is almost ready for prime time.

The service would launch with a “splashy line-up of hit games from recent years,” according to the sources of well-informed games journalists Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki.

The pair reiterated Bloomberg’s earlier reporting on the matter, which has claimed the service will have various tiers available, with at least one offering access to an archive of PlayStation classics from the vault.

However, those hoping the service is more of a direct rival to Game Pass by offering day one access to first party games, are likely to be disappointed.

God of War Ragnarok, for example, is not scheduled to be available as part of Sony’s offering, the report says. That’s a far cry from the way Xbox Game Studios has handled AAA titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Today’s report doesn’t bring any news on pricing for the service and its various tiers, so that’ll be something to play close attention to next week if Sony does choose to show its hand. The company will have to go some to match the proposition offered by Xbox Game Pass though.

It’s also unclear whether Sony will seek to include games from third-party studios within the plan, or whether it’ll strike a deal to include EA Play, like Microsoft was able to with Xbox Game Pass.

As of right now Sony hasn’t called the media’s attention to any event or live stream to debut the service and, given the level of anticipation surrounding Project Spartacus, we’d expect Sony to make a song and dance about it.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How they compare a year later

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How they compare a year later

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Jade King 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.