PS5 and Xbox Series X FIFA 22 cross-play on the way

Any fans of FIFA 22 that are using a PS5, Xbox Series X and S or Google Stadia will be able to test cross-play functionality very soon.

EA is finally making moves to bring cross-play to FIFA 22, though it is still in the testing phase.

The company has stated that in the ‘near future’ players using the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Google Stadia will be able to test the new cross-play functionalities.

This comes after the news that FIFA 23 could finally unite players with cross-play support, suggesting that EA is attempting to make this a long-running feature in its game.

It’s important to note that cross-play in FIFA 22 will be limited to Online Seasons and Online Friendlies game modes, so you will be able to play against friends on other platforms.

EA is keeping the number of modes that will have cross-play testing small, with the aim of limiting the number of new issues that could crop up in the game.

Users will be able to enable or disable cross-play by going into the menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the game’s main menu. You can also opt-in or out in the Matchmaking Options menu.

When players are engaged in a cross-platform online match, indicators will appear that notify the player. Other than that, EA is claiming that it should have no other impact on that playing experience or the gameplay mechanics.

EA has not given any dates for when the testing process will launch, or if it will eventually become a regular feature in the game. We will be sure to update this article when that information becomes clear.

And as of right now, it’s not clear if this feature will make its way over the PS4 or Xbox One, though it may migrate over if proven successful and popular enough with next-gen players.