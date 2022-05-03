 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 and Xbox Series X FIFA 22 cross-play on the way

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any fans of FIFA 22 that are using a PS5, Xbox Series X and S or Google Stadia will be able to test cross-play functionality very soon.

EA is finally making moves to bring cross-play to FIFA 22, though it is still in the testing phase.

The company has stated that in the ‘near future’ players using the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Google Stadia will be able to test the new cross-play functionalities.

This comes after the news that FIFA 23 could finally unite players with cross-play support, suggesting that EA is attempting to make this a long-running feature in its game.

It’s important to note that cross-play in FIFA 22 will be limited to Online Seasons and Online Friendlies game modes, so you will be able to play against friends on other platforms.

FIFA 22

EA is keeping the number of modes that will have cross-play testing small, with the aim of limiting the number of new issues that could crop up in the game.

Users will be able to enable or disable cross-play by going into the menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the game’s main menu. You can also opt-in or out in the Matchmaking Options menu.

When players are engaged in a cross-platform online match, indicators will appear that notify the player. Other than that, EA is claiming that it should have no other impact on that playing experience or the gameplay mechanics.

EA has not given any dates for when the testing process will launch, or if it will eventually become a regular feature in the game. We will be sure to update this article when that information becomes clear.

And as of right now, it’s not clear if this feature will make its way over the PS4 or Xbox One, though it may migrate over if proven successful and popular enough with next-gen players.

You might like…

How to stream The Staircase: Where to watch the Colin Firth show in the UK

How to stream The Staircase: Where to watch the Colin Firth show in the UK

Gemma Ryles 58 mins ago
The Willen is Marshall’s most portable speaker yet

The Willen is Marshall’s most portable speaker yet

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Facebook giving up on podcasts after a year

Facebook giving up on podcasts after a year

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
HiFi Rose’s RA180 boldly goes where no amplifier has gone before

HiFi Rose’s RA180 boldly goes where no amplifier has gone before

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
How to stream Better Call Saul Season 6: Catch episode 4 ‘Hit and Run’ in the UK

How to stream Better Call Saul Season 6: Catch episode 4 ‘Hit and Run’ in the UK

Max Parker 5 hours ago
iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 now considered ‘vintage’

iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 now considered ‘vintage’

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.